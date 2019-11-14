AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (NRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Nov-2019 / 08:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 13/11/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 73.1796 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18195762 CODE: NRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRAM Sequence No.: 29120 EQS News ID: 912721 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2019 02:16 ET (07:16 GMT)