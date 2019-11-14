

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MZHOF.OB, MFG) reported that its profit attributable to owners of parent declined 19.9 percent to 287.7 billion yen for the six months ended September 30, 2019. Earnings per share was 11.34 yen compared to 14.16 yen.



For the first-half, net interest income declined to 376.6 billion yen from 408.2 billion yen, previous year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the company projects: earnings per share of 18.53 yen; and profit to owners of parent of 470 billion yen.



