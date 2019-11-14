Helsinn Healthcare S.A.: Helsinn supported '70 Years of Cancer Care in China' celebratory event in Shanghai

Helsinn supported '70 Years of Cancer Care in China' celebratory event in Shanghai

Lugano, Switzerland, November 14, 2019 - Helsinn, a Swiss pharmaceutical group focused on building quality cancer care products, is pleased to announce that it supported an event, co-hosted by the CEO Roundtable on Cancer-China and Shanghai CHiP Health Academy, to celebrate 70 Years of Cancer Care in China, on Friday 11th October in Shanghai.

The evening reception for government, medical, industry and public sectors reviewed the progress in cancer treatment in the region over the last 70 years in China. In addition, it also looked at what the future might hold for oncology prevention and control, with a focus on early diagnosis and the treatment of cancer in order to contribute to a healthier Chinese population.

The meeting included speeches from industry experts, policy-makers and the Chinese government, as well as Dr. Martin Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of CEO Roundtable on Cancer, Riccardo Braglia, Helsinn Group Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Enrico Magnani, General Manager of Helsinn Pharmaceuticals China, who talked about the collaboration and commitment for our future. Our Chinese partner Mundipharma also participated in the event with a brief speech.

Riccardo Braglia, Helsinn Group Vice Chairman and CEO, commented: "China has one of the highest prevalence rates for cancer globally and so this has always been a region that Helsinn has looked to help treat and support patients. Since the official launch of Helsinn Pharmaceuticals China in 2017, we have worked hard to strengthen our relationships in the region and our involvement in "70 years of Cancer Care in China" reflects our continued commitment to Chinese patients. I was pleased to share insights with others at forefront of oncology care in China, and to discuss how we can work together to continue to improve patient quality of life and outcomes in the region."

On this important occasion, Helsinn also celebrated with its China staff the relocation of the Shanghai office to larger premises at Kerry Centre and Helsinn's commitment to increase its organization in China to help improve cancer patients' quality of life.

Helsinn is a privately owned pharmaceutical group with an extensive portfolio of marketed cancer care products and a robust drug development pipeline. Since 1976, Helsinn has been improving the everyday lives of patients, guided by core family values of respect, integrity and quality. The Group works across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and nutritional supplements and has expertise in research, development, manufacture and the commercialization of therapeutic and supportive care products for cancer, pain and inflammation and gastroenterology. In 2016, Helsinn created the Helsinn Investment Fund to support early-stage investment opportunities in areas of unmet patient need. The company is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, with operating subsidiaries in Switzerland, Ireland, the U.S., Monaco and China, as well as a product presence in approximately 190 countries globally.

