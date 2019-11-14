

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia jobless rate fell in the third quarter after rising in the previous quarter, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate fell to 3.9 percent in the third quarter from 5.1 percent in the previous quarter. In the first quarter, the jobless rate was 4.7 percent.



In the same quarter last year, the unemployment rate was 5.2 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 27,700 in the third quarter from 35,700 in the preceding quarter.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, fell to 13.5 percent in the third quarter from 14.1 percent in the prior quarter.



