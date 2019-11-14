

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Genus plc (GNS.L), an animal genetics company, said Thursday that for the four months to 31 October 2019, adjusted profit before tax for the Group showed good growth from the prior year.



The company added that trading in the four-month period showed continued progress with the volumes, revenues and adjusted operating profits for both PIC and ABS, the company's porcine business as well as dairy and beef businesses respectively, achieving growth compared with the prior year. Royalty revenues in PIC continued to grow across all regions.



Looking ahead, Genus' board currently anticipates that the company will continue to make strategic and financial progress as well as perform in line with its growth expectations for the financial year 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX