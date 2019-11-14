MRMC & Steve Giralt Deliver Game, Set and Match With 'Robot Rally'

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over Williams, sit back down Federer, there is a new name causing a stir on the tennis circuit - The Bolt High-Speed Cinebot. That's right, MRMC's (A Nikon Company) world-famous high-speed motion control cinebot has turned tennis pro. Well, for one match at least.

In this new video, created by top visual engineer Steve Giralt, two of MRMC's Bolt camera robots face off against each other in the world's first game of cinebot tennis.

Game

Over the summer, MRMC got together with long-time collaborator, and Bolt superuser, Steve Giralt to create a series of concepts that demonstrate just how fast and accurate the Bolt family of motion control robots are and also to develop something that hadn't been done before.

Set

The match was choreographed and tested using Flair, MRMC's premier motion control software. As the robots were moved into position, the anticipation and excitement built as to whether they could pull this off.

Match

With racquets attached, all the crew in position and the cameras rolling, it was time for Bolt to serve. Watch the video here :

You can find creative assets, including final spot and behind the scenes videos and stills here

Post-match analysis

After the triumph of the robot rally, once the final ball had been hit and the racquets packed away, Steve was able to reflect on what had been a unique, and successful, shoot "This was an incredibly challenging task when I reflect back on it. Hitting an 8" circle with a 2" ball from 80' away, at an exact moment in time after hitting another 8" circle was insane! Especially fighting the elements and the rain. But I have to say that the Bolt Ci robots made it possible. Their accuracy and repeatability performed as expected and allowed us to be triumphant."

While Steve was over in the UK, he spent some time talking with MRMC Managing Director, Assaff Rawner, discussing his thoughts on motion control, future developments and why the Bolt system is a crucial element to his brand of visual engineering.

Watch the interview here

About Steve Giralt and The Garage TV https://www.the-garage.tv/

About MRMC

Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC) is a Nikon Group company. MRMC is on the front line of imaging innovation and is the leading manufacturer of cutting-edge solutions for motion control, automation, broadcast robotics and remote image capture. For more information, visit www.mrmoco.com . In 2016, MRMC was acquired by Nikon Corporation.

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and photo and video capture technologies; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional digital SLR cameras, NIKKOR optics. For more information, visit www.nikon.com

MEDIA LINKS

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1028928/Bolt_High_Speed_Cinebot.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1028929/MRMC_Logo.jpg