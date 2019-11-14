

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Oil Plc. (PMO.L) reported that its production averaged 79.4 kboepd for the 10 months to 31 October 2019, underpinned by continued high Group operating efficiency of 94 per cent. Premier expects full-year production to be at the upper end of the 75-80 kboepd guidance range.



Premier's UK assets averaged 55.3 kboepd, a 27 per cent increase on the prior corresponding period driven by a full contribution from the Catcher Area at higher plateau rates.



Forecast 2019 full year development, exploration and abandonment spend is between $300 million and $320 million, reduced from previous guidance of $340 million, due to the release of contingency spend related to the BIG-P drilling programme, which has now completed, and the Tolmount project tracking below budget.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX