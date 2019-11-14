The portable printer market size is expected to post a CAGR of close to 18% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The growing demand to combine mobility and document solutions is one of the primary reasons for the portable printer market growth. Over the past few years, there has been a significant increase in the manufacture of portable printers that are compatible with smart devices and applications. The rise in the number of employees working remotely has increased the demand for advanced portable printers. Therefore, vendors in the market are offering portable and lightweight printers that are ideal for employees who need to work outdoors, leading to market growth.

As per Technavio, the introduction of advanced security solutions in portable printers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Portable Printer Market: Introduction of Advanced Security Solutions in Portable Printers

The introduction of advanced security solutions in portable printers is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global portable printer market. Unprotected printers are an easy target for hackers and hence pose serious cybersecurity issues. Therefore, companies are increasingly focusing on establishing robust security measures to ensure the integrity of their printer systems. For instance, in October 2018, HP announced the release of security solutions called HP FutureSmart firmware and Immersive Analytics Service for HP enterprise-class printers and MFPs.

"Apart from the introduction of advanced security solutions in portable printers, other factors such as the increasing demand for compact portable printers, and increasing product launches will have a significant impact on the growth of the portable printer market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Portable Printer Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the portable printer market by application (transportation and logistics, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and others), technology (thermal, inkjet, and impact) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA, respectively. Factors including the proliferation of high-level automation across industries and verticals and rising awareness to achieve operation efficiency have contributed to the portable printer market growth in the region. However, Americas will anticipate the largest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the rising demand for portable printers, particularly from the SMEs in healthcare and retail sectors of the advanced and emerging economies of the region.

