

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) reported a loss before tax from continuing operations of 26.6 million pounds for the six months ended 31 August 2019 compared to a loss of 10.6 million pounds, prior year, and includes a one-off impairment of intangible assets relating to the Rail & Civils cash generating unit, and non-underlying new business and new contract set up costs in the Aviation division. Loss per share from continuing operations was 6.40 pence compared to a loss of 2.63 pence. Underlying EBITDA increased to 12.1 million pounds from 4.2 million pounds. Loss per share from underlying continuing operations was 0.50 pence compared to 0.89 pence.



For the first-half, revenue from continuing operations increased by 34.1 percent to 93.1 million pounds, driven by growth in the operating divisions. Aviation has grown by 26.2 percent to 26.4 million pounds. Revenue in Energy improved by 43.5 percent to 42.9 million pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX