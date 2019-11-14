IGG Searches New Content Providers in the European Market

- The creator and distributor of such iconic titles as Lords Mobile in search of new games

- The company is immersed in a process of recruiting partners to boost the talent of the video game industry.

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The video game development company IGG is looking for new content providers and quality mobile game collaborations, with expectations of contribution through licensing, publishing and investment, across Europe.

Years of experience development and distribution of games in different genres, among which the strategy and defence of towers stand out, has made the company be noticeable. Titles so emblematic as Lords Mobile or Castle Clash have been influential in being one of the first companies to enter the gaming market from the Asian market to Europe and America.

Over the past 13 years, IGG has focused on global releases and has helped many developers from various countries to launch their products around the world. Today, IGG has an excellent team that works to launch global products and excels in long-term product operations. Currently Lords Mobile is available in over 20 languages and has been the best mobile war strategy game for 2 consecutive years bringing together more than 280 million players from around the world.

Nowadays its outreach capacity has made it a leader in the video game industry, and its intention is to establish partnerships and offer its skills in global operations.

To help companies be stronger in the market, those interested with products of any genre can contact partner@igg.com, including the following information:

Introduce your team, the team leader, and contact information (please include an address) Team history and achievements Game demo or client server If a demo is provided, please provide a completion date. If a released product is provided, please provide the following information: Regions the product is released in, user retention, and other relevant data Information about art style Information about core gameplay

About IGG

IGG is a renowned developer and publisher of mobile games with a strong global presence and international customer base. IGG has its headquarters in Singapore with regional offices in the United States, Hong Kong, mainland China, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Belarus, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates,Brazil, Turkey and Western Europe and customers from over 200 countries and regions around the world. IGG offers free-to-play mobile games in 21 different languages which have garnered critical acclaim and won prestigious awards. Most famous games are Lords Mobile, Castle Clash and Clash of Lords 2.

Press contact:

Alessandra Agliata

a.agliata@carpediemcom.es

+931 797 473