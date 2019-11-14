An Indian court on Wednesday allowed banks to recover some dues from shadow lender Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd, granting relief to banks that had earlier been staring at a $5.6 billion hit to their books. An earlier court ruling had barred debt-laden DHFL from making any payments on dues, including those on securitized loans that it had sold off to banks. Over the years lenders had bought loans worth nearly 400 billion rupees ($5.61 billion) from DHFL.

