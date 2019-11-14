Officials in Dhaka frustrated by the lack of progress on several PV projects have decided to punish tardy developers by setting new power prices which reflect the falling costs of solar project development.The government of Bangladesh has decided to cut the tariff due to contracted solar power plants which do not come online on time. The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Power Division senior secretary Ahmad Kaikaus to consider progress in constructing solar plants in the nation. Power Division officials say only four of the 23 PV projects for which letters of intent have been ...

