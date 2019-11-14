

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics is slated to release UK retail sales data. Sales are forecast to grow 0.3 percent on month in October after staying flat in September.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound declined against the franc, it held steady against the yen. Against the greenback and the euro, it recovered from early lows.



The pound was worth 139.54 against the yen, 1.2682 against the franc, 0.8562 against the euro and 1.2854 against the greenback at 4:25 am ET.



