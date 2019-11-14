

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey industrial production grew for the first time in thirteen months in September, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



Industrial production grew 3.4 percent year-on-year in September, reversing a 3.6 percent fall in August.



The latest growth in production was the biggest since July last year, when output grew 5.3 percent.



Manufacturing output grew 3.4 percent annually in September.



Among other main sectors, mining and quarrying gained 5.4 percent and electricity, gas and steam rose 0.4 percent.



Production of intermediate goods, non-durable consumer goods, capital goods and energy increased in September, while output of durable consumer goods declined.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 3.2 percent in September, after a 2.7 percent decline in the previous month.



