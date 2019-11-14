

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices fell at a faster-than-expected rate in October, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Producer and import prices declined 2.4 percent year-on-year in October. Economists had expected a 2.1 percent fall.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices decreased 0.2 percent in October, while economists expected the prices to remain unchanged.



The producer price index declined 0.2 percent monthly in October and fell by 1.2 percent from a year ago.



The decline in the monthly producer prices was mainly due to the lower prices for scrap, the agency said.



