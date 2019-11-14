From November 18, 2019 10:00 Coop Pank AS shares (ISIN code EE3100007857) public offering is launched. The public offering closing date is November 29, 2019 15:30. The Offering consists of an offering of up to 32,180,155 newly issued ordinary no-par-value shares and up to 8,065,700 existing ordinary no-par-value shares. Retail offering in Latvia and Lithuania The subscription price of one Share is 1.30 EUR for retail investors Market: TSE Equity Auctions (Genium INET trading system) Order book: COOPIPO (EE380B007855)* Settlement date: December 4, 2019 Institutional offering in Latvia and Lithuania The subscription price range is 1.15-1.30 EUR for institutional investors. Market: TSE equity Auctions (Genium INET trading system) Order book: COOPIPO1 (ISIN code: EE3100007857) Settlement date: December 4, 2019. All Nasdaq Tallinn Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients An Estonian investor wishing to subscribe for the Offer Shares must contact the account manager, which manages the Nasdaq CSD securities account of the respective investor Please see attached the Rules of Coop Pank AS subscription process through Exchange trading system. Detailed information of the offering of Coop Pank AS is provided here. * Temporary ISIN code Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=746459