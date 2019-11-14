

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Thursday as several companies traded ex-dividend and weak data from China and Japan stoked worries about slowing global growth.



Meanwhile, British consumers cut back on their shopping in October, official data showed, adding to signs of weak overall economic growth.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down half a percent at 7,316 after edging down around 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Private equity company 3i group slumped 4.7 percent despite the company reporting 'good momentum' across its portfolio in its half-year results.



Sainsbury slid half a percent and GSK dropped 1.3 percent on going ex-dividend.



Luxury brand Burberry surged 4.7 percent after the company reported higher pretax profit and revenue for its first fiscal half.



BHP edged down slightly after appointing Mike Henry as its chief executive officer, succeeding Andrew Mackenzie who is retiring at the end of the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX