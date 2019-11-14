Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Rallye gestartet – noch fett Kohle machen bis zum Nikolaus – wann kommt die Gatorade News Keule?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929917 ISIN: KYG814771047 Ticker-Symbol: YIN 
Tradegate
12.11.19
19:52 Uhr
38,260 Euro
-0,250
-0,65 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SINA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,905
37,900
10:51
36,500
37,200
10:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SINA
SINA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SINA CORPORATION38,260-0,65 %