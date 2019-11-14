

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sina Corporation (SINA) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $20.40 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $45.44 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Sina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $67.04 million or $0.94 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $561.45 million from $557.20 million last year.



Sina Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $67.04 Mln. vs. $67.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.94 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q3): $561.45 Mln vs. $557.20 Mln last year.



