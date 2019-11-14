The Fresher project, funded by the EU's European Maritime and Fishery Fund, aims to develop better and cheaper mooring and anchoring systems for floating solar. The initiative is backed by Portugal utility EDP, which has recently begun to install floating projects.The EU's European Maritime and Fishery Fund (EMFF) will support the Fresher project which aims to improve floating PV technology. The two-year initiative - which is intended to improve anchoring and mooring technology, particularly for ocean-based facilities - was launched this month by a consortium of Swedish, Spanish and Portuguese ...

