

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone economy grew in the third quarter as initially estimated, latest data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent from the second quarter, when the economy expanded at the same rate. The figure matched the flash estimate announced on October 31.



The year-on-year growth for the third quarter was revised higher to 1.2 percent from its flash estimate of 1.1 percent. In the second quarter, growth was 1.2 percent.



The EU28 economy grew 0.3 percent sequentially after a 0.2 percent expansion in the previous quarter. The annual growth slowed to 1.3 percent from 1.4 percent.



In the third quarter, Eurozone employment edged up 0.1 percent quarterly, after a 0.2 percent increase in the previous three months. On a year-on-year basis, employment growth eased to 1 percent from 1.2 percent.



Employment grew 0.1 percent sequentially and 0.9 percent annually in the EU 28.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX