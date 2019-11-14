Evotec AG: Evotec to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that its management will be presenting at and attending the following upcoming conferences in November and December 2019:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, London, UK

Date : Wednesday, 20 November 2019

: Presentation : 20 November 2019, 8.00 am (GMT)

: 20 November 2019, 8.00 am (GMT) Venue : London, UK

: Attendee: Enno Spillner, Chief Financial Officer

LBBW German Company Day, London, UK

Date : Thursday, 21 November 2019

: Venue : London, UK

: Attendee: Enno Spillner, Chief Financial Officer

German Equity Forum, Frankfurt, Germany

Date : Monday, 25 November 2019

: Presentation: 25 November 2019, 11.30 am (CET)

Venue : Frankfurt am Main, Germany

: Attendee: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer

Kempen's London Conference, London, UK

Date : Wednesday, 27 November 2019

: Venue : London, UK

: Attendee: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer

Berenberg European Corporate Conference, Surrey, UK

Date : Tuesday, 03 December 2019

: Presentation: 03 December 2019, 11.00 am (GMT)

Venue : Surrey, UK

: Attendee: Enno Spillner, Chief Financial Officer

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

