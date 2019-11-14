FPT Software Launches its Largest Campus in Vietnam, Expecting 30,000 Talents by 2020

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam's leading software firm FPT Software on Wednesday announced the opening of F-Town 3, the largest of its six campuses in Vietnam, in celebration of the company's 20th year in business.

F-Town 3, covering an area of 69,000 meters square on the outskirts of Vietnam's southern HCM City, is expected to accommodate 7,500 employees in the early phase of operation. FPT Software aims to grow its workforce to 30,000 new people by 2020.

Inspiring Work Environment

The new campus features a Research and Development center and seven office floors overlooking a lush garden bridge in the middle, offering abundant natural lights for energy-saving and improved productivity.

Conference rooms are named after the world's principal rivers such as the Mekong, The Nile, the Amazon, the Mississippi, embodying the company's aspiration to go global. To employees' delight, F-town 3 also has recreation facilities, childcare, medical clinic, open cafeteria, etc.

"We believe that technological advancements should go hands in hands with people development", said FPT Software Chairman Hoang Nam Tien.

"People are the heart of our business. Our goal is to give FPT Software employees a working environment that not only encourages creativity and innovation but also inspires them so together we could take on new challenges and leave our mark on the global tech map", he added.

Towards Digital Transformation Era

"The world is now facing unprecedented opportunities and challenges in the 4th Industrial Revolution. With this inspiring and modern campus, we hope to attract the new generation of talents, joining our journey as a pioneer in the revolution of Digital Transformation", said FPT Chairman Truong Gia Binh.

Since established in 1999, FPT Software has grown to become a global company of 17,000 employees spanning across Asia Pacific, US and Europe. The company sets to become a billion-dollar IT and digital transformation services provider by 2024, providing world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Mobility, Cloud, etc.

Following the opening ceremony of F-Town 3, the company invited its 200 participants to join an exclusive technology seminar where experts from Bayer, Masan Group, Deloitte Consulting, OutSystems, and FPT exchanged insights on the opportunities and challenges of digital transformation.

"If you look at the market this year, more than 1 trillion US dollars have been spent on digital transformation. In the next three years, the market size will double. And if you talk about the digital economy, in the next five years, one-fourth of the global GDP will come from digital economies. You have to start transforming as soon as possible", said FPT Chairman Truong Gia Binh.

"36,000 thousands of FPT employees are heading towards becoming a global digital transformation solutions and services provider. That is our dream. Please join us to make this digital dream come true", Binh noted.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is part of FPT Corporation, a technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam with nearly US$2 billion in revenue and 36,000 employees. FPT is a pioneer in digital transformation and delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Mobility, Cloud, Managed services, Testing, more. The company has served over 700 customers worldwide, 100 of which are Fortune 500 companies in the industries of Aerospace & Aviation, Automotive, Banking and Finance, Communications, Media and Services, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, Consumer Packaged Goods, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Public sector, Technology and more. For more information, please visit www.fpt-software.com.

