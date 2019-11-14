The new 24.5kg, PERC monocrystalline product from DMEGC is said to have an efficiency of 19.78%. The panels are available in glass and white-backsheet formats.Chinese industrial conglomerate and monocrystalline module maker DMEGC has launched a PERC, monocrystalline, half-cell module which it says offers power outputs of 425, 430, 435 and 440 W. In a statement to pv magazine, the company said the new 24.5kg modules rely on a cell technology launched by the company in January, and that the modules will be initially introduced in Europe. "The modules are already commercially available and will be ...

