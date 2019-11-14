On September 27, 2019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") decided that the shares in Wifog Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") were to receive observation status since the Company materially did not meet the admission requirements as set forth in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, whereby the Exchange had initiated a process for removal of the Company's financial instruments from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Yesterday, November 13, 2019, the Company published a press release with information that the Company meets the liquidity requirements of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and that the Exchange has decided not to pursue the removal of the Company's financial instruments from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, the Exchange has decided that the observation status for the shares in Wifog Holding AB (publ) (WIFOG, ISIN code SE0007614772, order book ID 67911) shall be removed. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00