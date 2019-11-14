CNH Industrial N.V.: Behind the Wheel: CNH Industrial teams up with ArtCenter College of Design to reimagine construction equipment

The latest Behind the Wheel webisode features tomorrow's industrial design talents and how they envision the future of construction machinery. Watch online at: cnhindustrial.com/designchallenge_en

London, November 14, 2019

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) collaborated with students at ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California, U.S.A., to develop novel designs for CASE Construction Equipment, a global construction equipment brand of CNH Industrial, for the not-too-distant future.

The latest CNH Industrial Behind the Wheel webisode provides viewers with a behind-the-scenes look at the students' creative process in the development of new designs.

ArtCenter students were challenged to re-imagine the legendary CASE Loader Backhoe. They were asked to develop an improved Loader Backhoe or a comparable machine that does not exist today but can perform specific functions (e.g. dig, move dirt/material, grading, dozing) in a more efficient, convenient and comfortable way to improve the overall operator experience. A fundamental part of this challenge was to transform the interior cab into a mobile workspace. Students also needed to take safety considerations into account given that construction equipment is often used in built-up areas.



The design ideas included the latest trends impacting modern construction equipment, such as smart technologies, alternative fuels/energy and semi-autonomous operations.

Watch the webisode at: cnhindustrial.com/designchallenge_en

ArtCenter College of Design is a global leader in art and design education. Founded in 1930 and located in Pasadena, California, it offers 11 undergraduate and seven graduate degrees in a wide array of industrial design, visual and applied arts disciplines, as well as a joint MS/MBA program with the Drucker School of Management and a minor in Social Innovation through the Designmatters program.

The collaboration with ArtCenter highlights CNH Industrial's commitment to promote young talent and offer opportunities to work with industry professionals and broaden their design portfolio. In return, CNH Industrial gains fresh outside perspectives on product innovation and a sustainable future.

CNH Industrial has longstanding relationships with leading academic design institutes around the world, including the Royal College of Art (London, UK), Domus Academy (Milan, Italy) and the Nantes School of Design (Nantes, France).

