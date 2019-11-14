Native Traits Corporation Launches a New Blog that Tracks the Development of Enhanced Seed Yield, or EaSY

The EaSY Advantage Equals More Value and Less Cost

KALAMAZOO, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / Native Traits Corporation has recently launched a blog that tracks the development of Enhanced Seed Yield, or EaSY, a native trait that reduces the cost of seed production and enhances the yield of hybrid corn. By quickly providing up-to-date information, the collaborative development program will be strengthened.

"We greatly appreciate the assistance that seed companies have provided," said Company President Dr. James W. Friedrich. "Collaborative development activities are the mainstay of our business and we are always looking for additional partners."

Originally discovered in a composite of Latin American seed stocks, EaSY (Enhanced Seed Yield) not only enhances the yield of seed parents, thereby reducing the cost of goods for the seed producer, it also provides a double-digit improvement in hybrid corn yield. These results are detailed in the most recent blog posts, marking the third consecutive year that EaSY has improved hybrid performance. The Company is reaching out to additional trait developers, genetic suppliers, and hybrid seed companies.

"More value and less cost is the driving force behind the adoption of EaSY," said Friedrich, adding that the EaSY Advantage is being offered on an industry-wide basis. A model for the introgression of EaSY into elite commercial lines of corn is provided on the blog along with other data of interest to developers and retail seed companies.

In separate news, the Company expects to close on a major round of financing by year end.

"Native Traits has many stakeholders," said Steve Haakenson, the chairman of its board of directors. "Farmers, seed companies, and investors alike stand to benefit from the adoption of EaSY and other genetic traits provided by the Company."

