Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Rallye gestartet – noch fett Kohle machen bis zum Nikolaus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.11.2019 | 12:22
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 11

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 13-November-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                  213.41p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                213.55p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---
© 2019 PR Newswire