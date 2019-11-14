Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 13-November-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 353.94p INCLUDING current year revenue 362.24p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 348.13p INCLUDING current year revenue 356.43p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---