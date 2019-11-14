As of today, 14 November 2019, EURid is adding a third extension to its portfolio. Alongside .eu (Latin script) and .?? (Cyrillic script), it is now possible to register domain names under .e? (Greek script).

The launch of the .eu in Greek represents another milestone in .eu history as well as in the ongoing campaign for supporting online multilingualism, following the introduction of the .eu in Cyrillic in June 2016.

'The .eu in Greek will enable end-users to enjoy the full Internationalised Domain Names experience in Greek, as Greek domain names will be registered under the Greek extension. We worked hard to have the .eu in Greek delegated with ICANN/IANA and we are grateful to our industry peers who supported us throughout a process that has lasted a decade. We are delighted to add the Greek extension to the list of features for our registrars and registrants' Giovanni Seppia, EURid External Relations Manager.

EURid will fully enforce the basic rule that the second-level script must match the top-level script. This means that any current domain names registered in Greek under .eu (Latin string) will undergo a three-year 'script adjustment' phase. All policies, procedures and features currently available for .eu (such as transfers, bulk transfers, multiyear, DNSSEC, registry lock, etc.) will also apply to .e?.

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu, .?? and .e? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars and provides support in the 24 official EU languages. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment. EURid has its headquarters in Diegem (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: www.eurid.eu.

