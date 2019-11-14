

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation slowed in October after rising in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in October, after a 2.9 percent increase in September. In August, inflation was 2.8 percent. A similar rate of inflation was last seen in May.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.8 percent annually in October and those of education, and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose by 4.5 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent in October, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in the preceding month.



The core inflation eased to 2.4 percent in October from 2.6 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, core CPI fell 0.1 percent in October, after a 0.2 percent rise in the prior month.



