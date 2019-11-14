Gaby Inc.: GABY Appoints Charles Mannix to its Board of Directors

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA and CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / - GABY INC. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY)(OTCQB:GABLF), a U.S.-focused CPG company operating in the regulated cannabis sector in California as well as the mainstream grocery channel nationally, today announced it has appointed Charles Mannix to its Board of Directors. Mr. Mannix is a recognized business leader with extensive entrepreneurial and cannabis retail and brand experience. His appointment became effective on November 13.

"I'm honored to join the GABY Board of Directors. GABY has assembled a talented and deep management team. They've built a powerful platform set for growth," said Charles Mannix. "I'm excited to be a part of a company that has such a tremendous opportunity to help consumers take control of their wellness through CBD and THC products."

Margot Micallef, Founder & CEO of GABY said, "Charles has been involved in the legal cannabis industry since its inception. He brings a depth of knowledge of both cannabis retail and high-quality edibles where his history as a Cordon Bleu chef shines. Charles' belief and commitment to GABY's vision along with his experience makes him a valuable addition to our board."

Charles Mannix has committed to purchasing a minimum of $500,000 of GABY stock from the treasury in two tranches over the next 6 months at prevailing market rates, based on five-day VWAP ending on the day preceding the purchase.

About Charles Mannix

Charles is the owner of Willix Developments a residential, small mixed-use, and commercial real estate developer and property manager. Mr. Mannix is also one of the founders of the 420 Group, a chain of cannabis retail stores operating in Alberta, Canada which were recently sold to Tilray. Mr. Mannix continues to sit as a director for the 420 Group. Mr. Mannix acts as an advisor to the board of Wabi Sabi Brands LTD., a Cannabis edible and topical company in Calgary Alberta. Wabi Sabi Brands LTD. is focused on single-serving THC and CBD products for the Adult use space in the Canadian cannabis retail sector as well as developing other beauty and therapeutic products for the cannabis space. Mr. Mannix holds a Grande Diploma from Cordon Bleu in London, England, where he worked extensively as a chef in his formative years cooking in Victoria, Vancouver and Calgary.

About GABY INC.

GABY is a U.S.-focused, consumer packaged goods company operating a family of brands in the cannabis industry and in the mainstream grocery channel. Through its subsidiaries GABY indirectly holds a number of licenses and permits issued by the California Department of Health, the California Bureau of Cannabis Control and the County of Sonoma respectively, including manufacturing, distribution, cultivation and nursery licenses. With these licenses and permits to operate in the cannabis channel, and its existing infrastructure of major retailers and an extensive broker and distribution network in the mainstream channel, GABY has successfully brought a number of its proprietary, acquired and third-party brands to market in both the licensed and mainstream market.

Margot and her sister Gabriella co-founded GABY after Gabriella received a dire cancer diagnosis which spurred the sisters to prolong Gabriella's life through a holistic approach to health. Today, GABY is a wellness company with a diverse range of products that use cannabis, hemp and hemp derived cannabinoids to address a variety of dietary and health concerns. Although Gabriella ultimately passed away from her illness, she lived exponentially longer than doctors predicted. Her memory and passion live on through GABY's mission: to empower people to live healthy lives without compromise.

GABY's shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "GABY" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "GABLF". For more information, visit www.GABYInc.com

For further inquiries, please contact:

General

Margot Micallef, Founder & CEO or Investor Relations at IR@GABYINC.com or.

Investors

Mark Kuindersma, CFA

LodeRock Advisors Inc.

mark.kuindersma@loderockadvisors.com

800-674-2239

Media

Colin Trethewey, APR

colin@prmedianow.com

813-480-1354.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Information

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated closing of additional acquisitions by the Company, the continued growth and expansion of the Company's operations, and the receipt of regulatory approvals, including the approval of the CSE. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Each of KJM Data and Research Inc., and Sonoma Pacific are subsidiaries of GABY. Each of these subsidiaries hold cannabis licenses in the State of California. Unlike in Canada which has Federal legislation uniformly governing the cultivation, distribution, sale and possession of medical cannabis under the Cannabis Act (Federal), readers are cautioned that in the United States ("U.S."), cannabis is largely regulated at the State level. Cannabis is legal in the State of California however cannabis remains illegal under U.S. federal laws. Notwithstanding the permissive regulatory environment of cannabis at the State level, cannabis continues to be categorized as a controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act in the U.S. and as such, cannabis-related practices or activities, including without limitation, the manufacture, importation, possession, use or distribution of cannabis are illegal under U.S. federal law. To the knowledge of the Company, the businesses operated by each of GABY's subsidiaries are conducted in a manner consistent with the State law of California and are in compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements applicable in the State of California. However, readers should be aware that strict compliance with State laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve GABY, or its subsidiaries of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding in the U.S. which could be brought against any of GABY, or its subsidiaries. Any such proceedings brought against GABY, or its subsidiaries may materially adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance generally in the U.S. market specifically.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Gaby Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/566393/GABY-Appoints-Charles-Mannix-to-its-Board-of-Directors