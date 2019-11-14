

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Game Technology (IGT) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $103.56 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $22.30 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, International Game Technology reported adjusted earnings of $43.35 million or $0.21 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $1.15 billion from $1.16 billion last year.



International Game Technology earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $43.35 Mln. vs. $64.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.21 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q3): $1.15 Bln vs. $1.16 Bln last year.



