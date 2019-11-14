American Rebel Holdings Inc.: American Rebel CEO Andy Ross Provides Investor Update

In Interview with Proactive New York's Christine Corrado

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / In an interview with Proactive New York's Christine Corrado, American Rebel (OTCQB:AREB) CEO Andy Ross provided an update on several new product launches by the company. Go to https://tinyurl.com/wxsswak to view the entire interview.

During the interview, Ross reported extremely positive responses from retailers to the company's launch of safes and that retailers "are lining up to carry American Rebel Safes." Ross also announced the company's entrance into the cannabis market with the industry's first Inventory Control Safe. In the interview Ross explained the background for the application of gun safes for cannabis dispensary operators. An extension of the company's entrance into the cannabis market provides an opportunity for a new product by the company - Vault Doors. Dispensaries constructing new buildings can utilize a vault instead of Inventory Control Safes. Primarily vault doors will be marketed for new home construction due to the popularity of safe rooms and vaults. Other highlights of the interview include Ross sharing a recent installation of over 70 safes at a premier Dallas gun club, a licensing agreement in the works with the National Rifle Association (NRA) and the company's upcoming appearance at MJBizCon. https://mjbizconference.com/

About American Rebel

American Rebel (AREB) is boldly positioning itself as America's Patriotic Brand. American Rebel's initial product offering of its line of concealed carry products launched at the 2017 NRA Annual Meeting. The Company has identified the market opportunity to design, manufacture, and market innovative concealed carry products. The Company has also launched American Rebel Safes at the 2019 SHOT Show. American Rebel Safes incorporate many technological advances to safes currently on the market. American Rebel accesses its market uniquely through its positioning as America's Patriotic Brand and the appeal of its products as well as through the profile and public persona of its founder and CEO Andy Ross. Andy has hosted his own television show for 12 years, has made multiple appearances over the years at trade shows, and is well-known in the archery world as the founder of Ross Archery, which was the world's fastest growing bow company in 2007 and 2008. Andy has also released 3 CDs, done numerous radio and print interviews, and performed many concerts in front of thousands of people. Andy has the ability to present American Rebel to large numbers of potential customers through the appeal of his music and other supporting appearances. For example, his appearance on the History Channel hit show Counting Cars in February 2014 has been viewed by over 2 million people. Bringing innovative products that satisfy an existing demand to the market through exciting means is the American Rebel blueprint for success. For more information on American Rebel, go to www.AmericanRebel.com.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor

Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, projected revenues from the sales of its products through its other on-line channels, estimated market for its products, and statements about achieving its other development, growth, commercialization, financial and staffing objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent filing on Form S-1, annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website or without charge from the Company.

Contact:

American Rebel Investor Relations

(833) 267-3235

info@americanrebel.com

facebook.com/arebelbrand

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/566391/American-Rebel-CEO-Andy-Ross-Provides-Investor-Update