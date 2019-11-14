

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM, BAM_A.TO) reported that its funds from operations for the fourth-quarter declined to $826 million or $0.80 per share from $1.085 billion or $1.07 per share in the prior year.



Net income for the quarter grew to $1.756 billion or $0.91 per share from $941 million or $0.11 per share in the prior year.



The Board declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.16 per share (representing US$0.64 per annum), payable on December 31, 2019 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 29, 2019.



