Technavio has been monitoring the global coal-fired power generation market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by 144.55 GW during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the availability of coal at low prices. In addition, the increasing focus on clean coal technologies is anticipated to further boost the growth of the coal-fired power generation market.

The cost of coal with high heat content is generally high. However, the new pricing policy introduced by Coal India ensures that for every 100-unit reduction in energy content, prices will decrease by a maximum of USD 0.74 per ton for the highest-grade coal and minimum of USD 0.29 per ton for the lowest grade coal. The availability of coat at low prices will minimize the cost of coal-fired power generation.

Major Five Coal-fired Power Generation Market Companies:

China Huadian

China Huadian is headquartered in China and is involved in the production and sale of coal-fired power.

CHINA SHENHUA

CHINA SHENHUA is headquartered in China and offers products through the following business units: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal chemical. The company is involved in the production and sale of coal-fired power.

NTPC

NTPC is headquartered in India and has business operations under various segments, namely Generation of energy and Others. The company is involved in thermal power production.

Southern Company

Southern Company is headquartered in the US and offers services through the following business segments: Electric Utilities, Southern Company Gas, and All Other. The company is involved in various levels of power generation such as planning, engineering, production, fleet operations, and fuel procurement.

Uniper

Uniper is headquartered in Germany and offers services through the following business segments: European Generation, Global commodities, and International power generation. The company is involved in optimizing the operation of over 11 GW of coal-fired assets.

Coal-fired Power Generation Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Subcritical

CHP

Supercritical

Ultra-supercritical

Coal-fired Power Generation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

EMEA

Americas

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

