Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Rallye gestartet – noch fett Kohle machen bis zum Nikolaus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2G9K9 ISIN: IT0005282865 Ticker-Symbol: REJA 
Tradegate
14.11.19
13:26 Uhr
64,50 Euro
+2,30
+3,70 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
REPLY SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REPLY SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,95
64,95
15:27
64,60
65,05
15:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REPLY
REPLY SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REPLY SPA64,50+3,70 %