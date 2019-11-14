

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike Inc. decided to stop selling its sneakers and apparel from Amazon, Bloomberg reported.



The decision would end a pilot program that began in 2017 by both companies for selling select items directly on the e-commerce giant's website. Under the pilot, Nike acted as a wholesaler to Amazon.



Nike reportedly said the planned closure of the current pilot with Amazon Retail is part of its focus on elevating consumer experiences through more direct, personal relationships.



The company also said it will continue to invest in strong, distinctive partnerships with other retailers and platforms.



Meanwhile, Nike would continue to use Amazon web services to power its apps and Nike.com services.



Nike's latest move follows the recent appointment of John Donahoe, former President and CEO of eBay, Inc., as Nike's new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 13, 2020.



As per the report, Amazon has been preparing for the move, and was recruiting third-party sellers with Nike products to make them widely available on its site.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX