Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that Donald Notman, Chief Financial Officer of Ocular Therapeutix, will give a company presentation on Thursday, November 21st at 8:40 a.m. GMT at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference being held at the Waldorf Hilton in London, UK.

In addition to the presentation, the Company will host investor meetings at the conference. Investors attending the conference who are interested in meeting with Ocular Therapeutix management should contact their Jefferies representative.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company's website at investors.ocutx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix's first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA, is FDA-approved for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery. Ocular Therapeutix has also begun a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating DEXTENZA for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. OTX-TP (intracanalicular travoprost insert) is an intracanalicular insert in Phase 3 clinical development for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. The Company's earlier stage assets include OTX-TIC, an extended-delivery intracameral travoprost implant for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension, as well as sustained release intravitreal implants for the treatment of retinal diseases. These intravitreal implants include OTX-TKI, containing a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), and, in collaboration with Regeneron, OTX-IVT, an extended-delivery protein-based anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) trap. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure Sealant, is FDA-approved to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005159/en/

Contacts:

Investors

Ocular Therapeutix

Donald Notman

Chief Financial Officer

dnotman@ocutx.com



or



Westwicke, an ICR Company

Chris Brinzey, 339-970-2843

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com



Media

Ocular Therapeutix

Scott Corning

Senior Vice President, Commercial

scorning@ocutx.com