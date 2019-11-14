

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. stocks are likely to open mixed on Thursday. While continued uncertainty about U.S.-China trade deal is likely to hurt sentiment, strong earnings reports from big-name companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Cisco Systems (CSCO) may support the market.



Weak industrial output data from China and disappointing economic data from Japan and Germany are also likely to weigh on stocks.



On the economic front, weekly jobless claims data and a report on producer prices are due out at 8:30 AM ET.



Investors will also be following the Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell's testimony to the Congress.



Walmart Inc. announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $3.29 billion, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $1.71 billion, or $0.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $127.99 billion from $124.89 billion last year.



Cisco Systems Inc. reported first-quarter profit of $2.9 billion or $0.68 per share, compared to last year's profit of $3.5 billion or $0.77 per share.



Cisco expects adjusted earnings of $0.75 to $0.77 per share with revenues to decline 3 to 5 percent in the second quarter. Analysts currently expect earnings of $0.79 per share.



In commodities, crude oil futures moved up $0.60, or about 1.05%, at $57.72 a barrel.



On the trade front, China is reportedly not agreeing to buy a specific quantum of agricultural products from China, although the Trump administration claims China had agreed to buy products worth about $50 billion.



Asian markets ended mixed on Thursday as worries over U.S.-China trade war lingered and weak data from China and Japan stoked worries that a global slowdown is deepening.



European markets were edging lower in cautious trade on weak economic data from China and Germany.



Stocks turned in a lackluster performance on Wednesday amid growing uncertainty about a potential U.S.-China trade deal.



After early weakness, stocks found some support after the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated in Congressional testimony that the central bank is likely to leave interest rates unchanged in the near future.



Powell told members of the Joint Economic Committee that the Fed would leave rates at their current level unless there is a material change in the economic outlook.



The Dow ended up 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 edged up 0.1 percent. The Nasdaq edged down 0.1 percent. The Dow and S&P 500 recorded new closing highs.



