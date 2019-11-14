Upon request by the issuer, long name and short name for an instrument issued by Alphabeta Access Products Ltd. will change, please see below. The change will be valid as of November 15, 2019. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN OLD LONG NAME OLD SHORT NAME NEW LONG NAME NEW SHORT NAME ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ JE00BJ326R46 AVA USA TRACKER AVAUSATRACKERNTR S&P 500 AVA S&P 500 AVA ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB