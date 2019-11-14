

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France ILO unemployment rate roe in the third quarter, after easing in the previous three months, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate for France excluding Mayotte climbed to 8.6 percent from 8.5 percent in the second quarter. Economists had forecast 8.4 percent.



In the first quarter, the jobless rate was 8.4 percent.



The number of unemployed increased by 10,000 over a quarter to 2.5 million people.



The youth unemployment rate eased to 19.1 percent from 19.3 percent.



The employment rate decreased to 65.2 percent in the third quarter from 65.5 percent in the second quarter.



For metropolitan France, the jobless rate was 8.3 percent in the third quarter.



