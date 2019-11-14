SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Nov-2019 / 13:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *SDV 2025 ZDP plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13/11/2019) of GBP56.94m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13/11/2019) of GBP41.32m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 13/11/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 198.18p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 193.60p excluding current period revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 13/11/2019 ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP Sequence No.: 29151 EQS News ID: 913015 End of Announcement EQS News Service

