Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Nov-2019 / 13:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13/11/2019) of GBP56.94m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13/11/2019) of GBP41.32m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 13/11/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 198.18p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 193.60p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 189.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (4.63%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 107.72p 14500000 ZDP share price 108.00p Premium to NAV 0.26% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 13/11/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 29150 EQS News ID: 913013 End of Announcement EQS News Service

