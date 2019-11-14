Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Rallye gestartet – noch fett Kohle machen bis zum Nikolaus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBZU ISIN: CA98935P1080 Ticker-Symbol: ZAY 
Frankfurt
14.11.19
08:00 Uhr
0,246 Euro
+0,014
+6,03 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,245
0,275
15:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS
ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD0,246+6,03 %