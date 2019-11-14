Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering solar stocks releases a sector snapshot looking at solar company earnings and the anticipated growth in the sector, featuring news from Direct Solar of America, a subsidiary of Singlepoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING).

Read the full solar stocks article on Investorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/News/2019/renewable-energy/11140Solar.asp

Solar companies are facing the challenges and the opportunities in a market that is witness to growing demands due to climate change, a next generation of residential consumers that are pro- solar, new technology disruption and pricing that, for the first time is competitive to fossil fuels.

According to a recent report by the IEA (https://www.iea.org/), 'Global solar PV market set for spectacular growth over next 5 years,' "The installation of solar PV systems on homes, commercial buildings and industrial facilities is set to take off over the next five years, transforming the way electricity is generated and consumed, according to the International Energy Agency's latest renewable energy market forecast."

"The report forecasts that the world's total renewable-based power capacity will grow by 50% between 2019 and 2024. This increase of 1,200 gigawatts - equivalent to the current total power capacity of the United States - is driven by cost reductions and concerted government policy efforts. Solar PV accounts for 60% of the rise. The share of renewables in global power generation is set to rise from 26% today to 30% in 2024."

Fairly new to the solar industry and investors following the sector, emerging company Singlepoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) saw the growing opportunity in solar and acquired Direct Solar of America. Singlepoint Inc. just reported record Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results. The Company reported revenues of $1,050,374 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, a 176% increase over the same period in 2018. The Company said in the release, "The Company's most recent acquisition, Direct Solar, continues to exceed revenue growth targets and has been pivotal to improving the Company's financials."

"This has been a great quarter for SinglePoint, we are very excited to see the growth of the company. We are establishing solid financials and we anticipate a big fourth quarter. Everything is firing on all cylinders and we continue to hit our numbers. We believe SinglePoint's revenues will continue to grow as our subsidiary Direct Solar expanded into new markets," states Greg Lambrecht, CEO of SinglePoint.

Looking at future growth, Direct Solar of America recently announced it signed a MOU with SchollyME. Direct Solar and SchollyME will collaborate on marketing Direct Solar through the schools that SchollyME is currently working with. The collaboration will put Direct Solar into the high school programs as a partner with SchollyME. This marketing strategy has already seen major success in driving new business for both companies.

Direct Solar of America is America's Solar Energy Brokerage with more than 3,500 home installations, which has enabled residential solar customers to shop for options in order to find the best option for the home. Like Rocket Mortgage or Lending Tree, Direct Solar representatives provide homeowners with a variety of financing and service providers; this has made the process of buying solar much easier for homeowners. Direct Solar is operational in eight states and continues to expand its residential solar footprint. Direct Solar Commercial serves customers that own and/or manage commercial properties. Along with Direct Solar Capital, an alternative energy financing solution, commercial projects have access to $50,000 to $3 million in funding for solar installations.

The solar sector still has headwinds and some of the manufacturers released less than stellar earnings. But for the sector overall, the trend is their friend and consumers are demanding renewable energy options. Climate change marches globally are becoming a weekly occurrence and the next generation of consumers are demanding real solutions and a revolution, not just empty promises from governments.

"Renewables are already the world's second largest source of electricity, but their deployment still needs to accelerate if we are to achieve long-term climate, air quality and energy access goals," said Dr Fatih Birol, the IEA's Executive Director.

The sector is also being boosted by research funding to meet future demands. Last week the US Department of Energy (DOE) announced selections for $128 million in new projects to advance solar technologies. Through the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy's Solar Energy Technologies Office, DOE will fund 75 innovative research projects that will lower solar electricity costs, while working to boost solar manufacturing, reduce red tape, and make solar systems more resilient against cyberattacks.

Investorideas.com is a recognized news source publishing third party news, research and original financial content.

