Donnerstag, 14.11.2019
WKN: A1171S ISIN: US6033801068 Ticker-Symbol: 4MN 
Stuttgart
14.11.19
08:12 Uhr
4,560 Euro
+0,040
+0,88 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.11.2019 | 14:41
147 Leser
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences to Present at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 21, 2019

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 21 at 2:40 p.m. GMT (9:40 a.m. EST).

The presentation will be webcast and accessible through the investor relations section of the Company's web site, http://ir.minervaneurosciences.com.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat CNS diseases. Minerva's proprietary compounds include: roluperidone.

Contact:

William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)