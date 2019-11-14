

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart is luring customers with attractive Black Friday deals. The retail giant said it will host two early shopping events in November.



'We know some of our customers can't wait to start saving, especially with fewer days to shop this year between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, so we're offering an early start to savings with 'Buy Now' deals on Walmart.com,' Steve Bratspies, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer of Walmart U.S., said in a blog post.



Walmart's 'Black Friday' event starts online at 10 p.m. EST on Wednesday, November 27. The company's in-store event will begin at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28.



Starting today, Walmart's 'Buy Now' deals are available to customers. Some of the top deals include the Apple 10.5' iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB for a price of $599 (save $400), Samsung Galaxy 8GB Wi-Fi Tablet for $77.99 (save $50), and Shark DuoClean Lift-Away Speed Upright Vacuum NV770 for $149 (save $90).



Walmart will also hold a 'Pre-Black Friday' event starting at midnight on Friday, November 22. The company promises that customers will be able to find 'incredible savings' on electronics, toys and more.



Some of Walmart's Black Friday deals in the electronics category include Apple AirPods with charging case for $129; Onn. 40-inch Class 1080p Roku Smart TV for $98, special buy; and Philips 65-inch Class 4K Android Smart TV for $278 special buy.



Special buys are items that are available at a special, lower price for only a limited time. Walmart is also offering up to $700 in Walmart eGift Cards on select smartphones.



In the 'Home' category, some of Walmart's deals are iRobot 670 Wi-Fi Vacuum for $197, and Hotel Style 1,100 Thread Count Sheet Set for $24, special buy.



Walmart has introduced as new 'Store Map' feature on the Walmart app that will help customers find a Black Friday Store Map, specific to the store they plan to shop.



The company has also introduced color-coding across its Black Friday ad, on the Walmart app and in stores.



Walmart's 'Check Out With Me' associates will give customers the option of bypassing the regular checkout lines and paying for items right where they are shopping.



