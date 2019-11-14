Barking Riverside Presents: Seb Lee-Delisle's Laser Light Synths

Friday 22nd November, 6-9pm

Saturday 23rd November, 5-8pm

Barking Riverside Project Office, Project Road, Barking, East London, IG11 0YP

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, the London debut of an award-winning interactive laser light show will be held at Barking Riverside, East London.

Hosted in partnership with Lumen Art Projects, the free two-day public exhibition will showcase work by Seb Lee-Delisle, BAFTA and Lumen Prize-winning digital artist and presenter, taking place on Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd November.

Specialising in large scale interactive light installations, Lee-Delisle's work is a celebration of technology that encourages interaction and playfulness for the public. Guests will be able to play the custom-made synths, projecting powerful animated lasers into the sky and covering the Barking Riverside Project Office, on the banks of the River Thames, with dancing lights.

Part of a Barking-wide winter lights season, the two-day public exhibition will also feature Big Dancers, giant glow-in-the-dark puppets operated by live performers, from Spanish Street Theatre company El Carromato, presented by Creative Barking and Dagenham with support from Global Streets. In addition, suppliers will be selling hot food and drinks for guests to enjoy while taking part in the show.

Presented by Barking Riverside, one of London's most important new developments on the banks of the River Thames, the event will capture the artistic spirit of one of London's fastest growing districts.

Matthew Carpen, Managing Director at Barking Riverside, comments: "We are proud to be partnering with Seb Lee-Delisle, Lumen Art Projects and Creative Barking and Dagenham to deliver such a unique art exhibition for residents of Barking Riverside and Thames View, as well as people all over the capital, totally free of charge. Supported by Barking and Dagenham's Cultural Partnership Board, this is a fantastic cultural offering for the area, we're proud that Seb has chosen Barking Riverside as his London debut for this show and hope this is the first of many similar events, as we look to establish Barking Riverside as a future destination for the arts. We look forward to welcoming people for an evening of interactive entertainment."

BAFTA and Lumen Prize-winning digital artist, Seb Lee-Delisle, comments, "I honestly think that everyone is innately musical - these instruments remove all barriers so everyone can express their own musicality. I'm really looking forward to working with Barking Riverside London and Lumen Art Projects to bring Laser Light Synths to the community of Barking Riverside."

Encouraging children to engage with the new artwork, pupils from local schools will be invited to visit the installation. Barking Riverside will also be hosting a 'quiet hour' for SEN pupils across Barking Riverside; taking place earlier in the afternoon on Friday 22nd and allowing children with special needs and learning difficulties to experience the show in lighter, quieter conditions.

For more information and to book free tickets, please visit:

www.barkingriversidelaserlightsynths.eventbrite.com