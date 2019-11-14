Verkada Introduces New Dome Series of Enterprise Security Cameras and Powerful Vehicle Analytics

SAN MATEO, California, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada Inc., the leading provider of modern, cloud-based enterprise security solutions, announced today the release of the second generation of its Dome Series of hybrid cloud cameras.

The Dome Series introduces eight enterprise-grade security cameras in a wide range of options for any indoor or outdoor environment, including image resolutions of ultra-HD 4K and onboard video retention up to 120 days.

"Video security isn't one size fits all," said Darren Boeck, Manager of IT at McNeilus Steel. "With Verkada's new Dome Series, I'm able to choose the right camera to meet my needs and budget. From our office environment to our warehouse floor, we have found that Verkada provides the easiest and most robust solution to meet our safety and security needs."

Powerful Onboard Processing Unlocks People and Vehicle Analytics

Each dome camera features a rugged, vandal-resistant design, simple installation, and 8x more processing power than the previous generation to unlock edge-based analytics for advanced people and vehicle insights. This upgrade is part of Verkada's continued collaboration with U.S.-based chipset provider Ambarella, Inc.

Verkada combines this increase in onboard processing with innovative edge-based analytics to deliver powerful features that help speed up investigations and increase visibility for security, IT, and facilities professionals. Building on its powerful People Analytics, Verkada is introducing cross-camera search so customers can easily find events across cameras and track individuals as they move throughout a site or across locations.

"We have a small security team, and we don't have the manpower to monitor video feeds from our dozens of cameras constantly," said Wally Rasmussen, AVP IT Infrastructure at Haverty's Furniture. "Verkada's cross camera search helps us track any activity across all our cameras, allowing us to respond more quickly."

With the Dome Series, Verkada is also introducing Vehicle Analytics, which uses powerful edge-based capabilities to detect vehicles and filter results based on vehicle make, color, and body type. These filters allow teams to quickly find and detect vehicles of interest across different cameras and sites, making it easier to follow events and gather evidence.

"As a bank, we must stay on high alert of suspicious vehicles that can result in potentially harmful situations for our employees and customers," shared Bill Weber, Information Security Officer at Susquehanna Community Bank. "Vehicle Analytics allows us to quickly find any reported vehicles and see their history at not just a single branch, but across all of our locations. We can then easily share any footage as needed with the police for investigating."

The Dome Series starts at $599 and is available to order today. For more information, visit verkada.com or email sales@verkada.com.

About Verkada

Verkada, the leading provider in hybrid cloud security, makes enterprise physical security systems built upon industry-leading computer vision technology with a simple, all-in-one solution. Thousands of customers across all industries use Verkada to enhance their physical security and gain new insights that improve the efficiency of their operations. Verkada is backed by leading venture firms including Sequoia Capital, Meritech, First Round, and Siemens Next47.

