Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Rallye gestartet – noch fett Kohle machen bis zum Nikolaus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938427 ISIN: CH0010645932 Ticker-Symbol: GIN 
Lang & Schwarz
14.11.19
15:08 Uhr
2.599,00 Euro
-31,00
-1,18 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
GIVAUDAN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GIVAUDAN SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2.592,00
2.606,00
15:09
2.478,00
2.478,00
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GIVAUDAN
GIVAUDAN SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GIVAUDAN SA2.599,00-1,18 %